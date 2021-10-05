Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case on 4 Nov

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.
The ACC on 5 May 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk 130 billion of state exchequer by that deal.
The other accused in the case are- Moudud Ahmed, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Eusuf Hossain, Mir Moinul Haque, Md Shafiur Rahman, Gias Uddin Al Mamun, MAH Selim and Kashem Sharif.