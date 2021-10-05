Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case on 4 Nov

A Dhaka court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and others, till 4 November.

Tuesday was fixed for holding the hearing, but acting judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka 9th Special Judge Court adjourned the matter as the regular judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman was on leave.

Earlier on 14 September, the court had adjourned the hearing till 5 October as the defence started their part of hearing but failed to conclude on that day.