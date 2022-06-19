Investigation of 3 cases against Shahed not complete even after 18 months

A total of 43 cases were lodged against Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim across the country. From them, the verdict has been passed in one case and chargesheet has been filed in 39 cases. Investigations in the remaining cases have not been finished yet even after one and a half years.

The cases were filed under the Special Power Act, Arms Control Act and the Money Laundering Act against Shahed on the allegations of fraudulence, money embezzlement and acquiring illegal property. Shahed has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment in a case filed under the Arms Control Act. He is imprisoned at the Dhaka Central Jail at the moment.

Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) mobile court conducted drives at the offices of Regent Hospital in the capital’s Uttara and Mirpur on several allegations on 6 July 2020. RAB’s executive magistrate Sarwar Alam led the drive.