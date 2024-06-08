BUET student Sony murder: Two main accused still at large after 22 years

Twenty two years have passed since the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (BUET) student Sabekun Nahar Sony during a clash between two groups of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

After all these years, the two main accused still remain at large.

Sony’s father Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan lost battle with blood cancer on 11 February last year with regret of not seeing punishment for the killers of his daughter. Sony’s mother Dilara Begum is now mentally devastated.

On 8 June 2002, two groups of Chhatra Dal, one led by BUET Chhatra Dal president Mokammel Hayat Khan and another by Dhaka University’s SM Hall unit’s leader Mushfique Uddin Tagar, locked in a clash over tender.

Sony, who was returning to her residential hall from attending class, died as she sustained a bullet injury. Sony’s death sparked student protests across the country.