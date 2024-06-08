BUET student Sony murder: Two main accused still at large after 22 years
Twenty two years have passed since the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (BUET) student Sabekun Nahar Sony during a clash between two groups of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
After all these years, the two main accused still remain at large.
Sony’s father Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan lost battle with blood cancer on 11 February last year with regret of not seeing punishment for the killers of his daughter. Sony’s mother Dilara Begum is now mentally devastated.
On 8 June 2002, two groups of Chhatra Dal, one led by BUET Chhatra Dal president Mokammel Hayat Khan and another by Dhaka University’s SM Hall unit’s leader Mushfique Uddin Tagar, locked in a clash over tender.
Sony, who was returning to her residential hall from attending class, died as she sustained a bullet injury. Sony’s death sparked student protests across the country.
A Dhaka court announced the verdict in the Sony murder case on 29 June in 2003. Chhatra Dal leaders Mushfique Uddin Tagar, Mokammel Hayat Khan alias Mukit and Nurul Islam alias Sagar were sentenced to death. Five more were given life sentences.
The High Court on 10 March in 2006 commuted the death sentence of the three to life imprisonment. Besides, two of the five who received life sentences were acquitted. A total of four accused persons are in jail while Mokammel and Nurul are absconding.
Mushfique Uddin Tagar is now free after spending his jail term. After the death of Sony, her father Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan launched a movement demanding campuses of the country be free from criminal activities. In 2020, Habibur Rahman placed a wreath at the Sony’s memorial plaque on BUET campus and urged the authorities to declare 8 June as day against terrorism on the campuses.
Since then, BUET students observe the day as ‘anti-terrorism day’. Sony memorial foundation also observes her death anniversary.
Sony’s brother Maksudur Rahman told Prothom Alo yesterday that it is regrettable that the two main accused are yet to be arrested.
The family’s only wish is to see the arrest of the two main criminals, said Maksudur.