BNP leader occupies Sunil Gangopadhyay’s ancestral land in Madaripur

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Madaripur’s Dasar upazila has allegedly occupied the ancestral property of renowned poet and novelist Sunil Gangopadhyay.

The BNP leader vandalised several photographs and furniture and destroyed books at a house on the premises and later stored OMS (open market sales) rice there.

The BNP leader, Sohel Hawlader, is a former legal affairs secretary of BNP’s Dasar upazila committee. He is from Kajibakai area of the upazila.

Post of upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Dasar upazila is currently vacant. Asked about the allegation, adjacent Kalkini upazila’s UNO Uttam Kumar Das told Prothom Alo, ‘A BNP leader named Sohel Hawlader took possession of the house of the writer and kept OMS dealer’s rice there. He had removed the rice before we took any initiative. Action will be taken against that occupier.’