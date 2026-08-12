Illegal sand trade fuels violence along the Karnaphuli

The Karnaphuli River is now just a few feet from Sirajul Islam’s home. He supports his family by selling tea and biscuits at a small shop beside Godown Bridge in Sarafbhata, Rangunia, Chattogram. His fear grows whenever it rains. He says he cannot sleep at night, worried that he and his house could end up in the river while he is asleep.

Rezaul Karim’s house stands next to Sirajul’s. His concern is not limited to his homestead; he is also worried about Godown Bridge. He says dredgers have even extracted sand from beneath the bridge’s pillars, leaving deep holes around their foundations.

Local residents say they had never seen such large dredgers on the Karnaphuli before. The noise from the machines would continue until after 2:00 am. First-hand reporting by Prothom Alo found that at least seven people have been killed and more than 20 incidents of killings, injuries and attacks have taken place in Rangunia amid disputes over illegal sand extraction and control of the business. Of these, Prothom Alo found links to sand-related disputes in 12 cases involving killings, injuries or attacks.