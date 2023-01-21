Killing, stealing rise in the capital

Crimes including killing, stealing, robberies and narcotic related offences have increased in the capital, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) statistics.

However, incidents of women and children repression have decreased. But the incidence still remains alarming.

According to statistics of cases under DMP, it is found that a total of 28,749 cases related to crimes have been filed in 2022, which is 15 per cent higher than the previous year.

Some 62,494 people have been arrested in connection with different crimes in the outgoing year while such cases were around 50,000 in 2021.