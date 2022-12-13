Cases filed against 78 over Rohingya deaths in ‘gunfight’

The accused in the case filed at Ukhiya police station are ARSA commander-in-chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi and 77 others, said Md. Farooq Ahmed, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of APBn-8.

Police on Monday arrested two accused – Mohammad Salam alias David Nazir, 21, of Block-C of Balukhali Camp-13 and Mohammad Zobair, 21, of Block-B of Camp-8 – and handed them over to Ukhiya police station, he added.

A turf war between ARSA and the armed Rohingya group of Nabi Hossain over illegal drug trading led to the killings, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, police officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station.