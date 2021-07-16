JMB man executed in Gazipur jail

Asad was hanged at 11:00pm on Thursday in the presence of Gazipur district’s executive magistrate, and representatives of the civil surgeon's office and metropolitan police, as well as the convict’s family members.
Hangman Shahjahan carried out the execution and physician Ashif Rahman Ivan from the civil surgeon's office pronounced Asad dead minutes later.
Sources said Asad was sentenced to death in connection with the bomb blast at cultural organisation Udichi and Shatadal’s office in Netrakona on 8 December 2005 that left eight people dead and 40 injured.
Cases were subsequently filed against Asad under the Explosive Substances Act.
In one of the cases filed at Netrakona police station, the Dhaka speedy trial tribunal court sentenced him and other two other accused -- Salauddin alias Sohel and Younus Ali -- to death on 17 February 2008.
Other two convicts in the case, JMB leader Siddiqur Rahman alias Bangla Bhai and Ataur Rahman Sani, were already executed in another case.
The court had also sentenced Asad to 20 years in jail in another case under the Explosive Substances Act lodged at Netrakona police station in 2005 and also to 10 and 20 years in prison in two other cases filed at Kotwali police station.