Most of the accused are businessmen and bankers

Persons involved in law and the judicial process as well as officials of anti-corruption agencies, feel that there are irregularities and corruption in almost all institutions of the government. Due to the lack of proper monitoring and effective measures by the government's anti-corruption agencies, a section of officers and employees resort to irregularities and corruption. The government has inadequate facilities to gather information concerning their ill-gotten wealth. Also, they cannot be brought under the law due to influential quarters of the state. That is why many officers and employees remain untouched over illegally amassing wealth.

In 2017, ACC filed a case against the superintendent of police (SP) of Faridpur at the time, Subhash Chandra Saha, for amassing wealth of Tk 80 million (Tk 8 crore). The allegations in the case stated that information had been found of Tk 28.1 million (Tk 2 crore 81 lakh) being kept in six fixed deposits (FDR) in an Old Dhaka branch of a bank, in his name and in the name of his wife Rina Chowdhury. They had 12 FDRs of Tk 53.3 million (Tk 5 crore 33 lakh) in the Jashore branch of the same bank. The case is in the investigation stage.

Two cases under the money laundering act were also filed four years ago against the Range Reserve Force commandant at the time, police super Mizanur Rahman. He earned Tk 35 million (Tk 3 crore 50 lakh) through corruption. Both the cases are being investigated.

On 24 June 2011 a case was filed against the additional chief engineer of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, Abdus Salam, on charges of illegally amassing wealth of around Tk 55 million (Tk 5.5 crore) and laundering money overseas. The charges in the case said he had a deposit of around Tk 45 million (Tk 4.5 crore) in his bank account.

ACC filed a money laundering case in 2008 against physician Afzal Hossain, son of former caretaker government advisor Justice Fazlul Huq, for earning Tk 106.1 million (Tk 10 crore 61 lakh) by facilitating transfers for government officials. He was accused of depositing huge sums of money into various bank accounts while his father was the advisor in charge of the ministry for forests, land, law and justice. The case is at the stage of witness depositions.