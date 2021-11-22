Judge Kamrunnahar loses her judicial powers

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stripped former judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, of her judicial powers on Monday by means of an order.

Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed the development in a press release.

The statement reads ,"Kamrunnahar has been attached with the law and justice division. She appeared before the Appellate Division on Monday at 9:00am. An order has been issued stripping her judicial powers over hearing a case of the Appellate Division. The full verdict will be released later."