Raintree Hotel rape case

Judge Kamrunnahar loses her judicial powers

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stripped former judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, of her judicial powers on Monday by means of an order.

Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed the development in a press release.

The statement reads ,"Kamrunnahar has been attached with the law and justice division. She appeared before the Appellate Division on Monday at 9:00am. An order has been issued stripping her judicial powers over hearing a case of the Appellate Division. The full verdict will be released later."

Earlier, the law ministry had withdrawn judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 by issuing a notification.

Judge Kamrunnahar on 11 November directed the police not to accept any rape case 72 hours after the rape incident.

She came up with the directive while passing the verdict in a case filed on charges of rape of two university students in the city’s Raintree Hotel four years ago. The tribunal of judge Kamrunnahar also acquitted the five persons accused of committing rape.

Following the verdict, persons from different social strata, including university teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artistes took to the streets in protest the court’s directives to the police not to accept the lawsuits 72 hours after rape.

