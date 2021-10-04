Crime and Law

Judgement in graft case against Lutfozzaman Babar on 12 Oct

BSS
Dhaka
A Dhaka court today set 12 October for pronouncing judgement in a graft case against former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar.

Judge Mohammad Shahidul Islam of Dhaka special judge court-7 set the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their parts of closing arguments on Monday.

The court on 21 September read out the charges brought against Babar and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. The court asked Babar whether he wants to plead guilty or not.

In reply, Babar pleaded not guilty and demanded justice from the court.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Babar with Ramna police station on 13 January 2008, for amassing illegal wealth of around Tk 70.5 million (Tk 7.05 crore).

ACC deputy assistant director Rupok Kumar Saha filed a charge-sheet in the case on 16 July 2008.

The court on 12 August 2008, indicted Babar in the graft case.

