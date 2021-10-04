Judgement in graft case against Lutfozzaman Babar on 12 Oct

The court on 21 September read out the charges brought against Babar and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. The court asked Babar whether he wants to plead guilty or not.

In reply, Babar pleaded not guilty and demanded justice from the court.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Babar with Ramna police station on 13 January 2008, for amassing illegal wealth of around Tk 70.5 million (Tk 7.05 crore).