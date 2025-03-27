GK Shamim sentenced to five and a half yrs in prison in Tk 1.65b FDR, corruption case

A Dhaka court has sentenced contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim (GK Shamim) to five and a half years in prison in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.

His mother Ayesha Akhter has been acquitted in the same case.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 pronounced this verdict.

Bench assistant of the court Billal Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

GK Shamim is in prison while his mother is absconding. GK Shamim was produced before the court from prison before the verdict was announced.