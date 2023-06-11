Court asks Shariatpur SP to take action against two police officials

A court has asked the police superintendent (SP) of Shariatpur to take legal action against two police officials over torturing four accused persons arrested in a case.
Shariatpur’s senior judicial magistrate Al Imran on 7 June signed the order to take action against additional superintendent of Naria circle police Rasel Monir and Padma bridge south police station recently-transferred officer in charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman. The duo are accused of torturing four people accused in a case filed clash and mugging.
The copy of the order has been sent to the SP office today. The court asked the SP to take legal action against the police officials under the article 5 of Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 within 9 July and submit a report to the court.
Confirming the development, Shariatpur court’s inspector Mezbah Uddin Ahmed said, “The court has sent an order against two police officials over the allegation of torturing arrestees. The court document reached us at the eleventh hour on Thursday. We could not send the documents to the office of police superintendent on Friday and Saturday due to the weekend. So we sent the document this morning. The order asked legal actions be taken against the two police officials and a report be sent to the court.”
Sources from Padma Bridge south police station and victims said muggers allegedly took away USD 17,000, Bangladeshi taka and a cell phone from Zajira upazila’s Shahin Alam Sheikh and his associate Sekandar Madbar on 21 May. Shahin Alam filed a case against nine persons including Md Saddam Chokdar, Saidul Sheikh and Md Anowar Hossain accusing them of snatching Tk 21,15,250.
The four victims said they secured bail from the high court in the case on 29 May. They stayed at a house in Dhaka’s Keraniganj that night. Rubel Bepari, the president of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Zajira upazila unit, and plaintiff Shahin Alam’s relative Shahidul Islam attacked the four accused persons in Keraniganj. Rubel later called the additional SP Rasel Monir and OC Sheikh Mustafizur Rahman and took them to that house in Keraniganj. The victims said they were confined to a room in the house and tortured physically.
Asked about the incident, BCL leader Rubel Bepari told Prothom Alo that the mugging victim Shahin Alam is his maternal uncle and that’s why he pressured the accused persons socially. He went after the accused persons in Dhaka and assisted police in nabbing them. The accused persons might have got hurt during a scuffle with police.
Shariatpur court sources said Padma Bridge south police station’s inspector (investigation) Suruj Uddin Ahammed produced four accused before the chief judicial magistrate court on 1 June after they were arrested on 29 May night. In the report submitted to the court, Suruj mentioned that the accused persons were bruised during a scuffle when they got arrested. They were treated at Zajira upazila health complex. The four accused persons faced court hearing on 4 June, where their lawyer brought the issue of torture to the court’s cognizance. The court asked Shariatpur Sadar hospital’s superintendent to ensure treatment for the victims and submit medical reports on their health condition.
Shariatpur Sadar hospital’s resident medical officer Suman Kumar Poddar told Prothom Alo that senior judicial magistrate Al Imran sent four accused persons to the hospital on 4 June. They were admitted and given treatment. Medical examinations revealed marks of bruises on their bodies.
Sadar hospital submitted the report to the court on 6 June.
The court on 7 June issued order after getting confirmation of the torture in the medical report.
They blindfolded and tortured us for two days. We were beaten on the bones and joints of ours arms and legs with a hammer. Our fingernails and toenails were removed with pliers.Saddam Chokdar
Victim Saddam Chokdar said, “They blindfolded and tortured us for two days. We were beaten on our bones and joints of our arms and legs with a hammer. Our fingernails and toenails were removed with pliers. Additional Superintendent of Police Rasel Monir kicked my left eye.”
Babul Chokdar said, “They beat and asked us where we kept the money. They said you have to give us 72 lac taka (7.2 million). Confess that you took the money. They blindfolded two among us, separated them and intimidated others that they were sent to encounter (crossfire).”
As these allegations came to light, OC Mostafizur Rahman was transferred from Naria police station.
Asked about the court order, Shariatpur police’s SP Saiful Haque told Prothom Alo, “We’ve investigated these incidents. Departmental action would be taken if the allegation is found true. I’ve not received any order or directive from the court. Steps would be taken if any directive from the court reaches here.”