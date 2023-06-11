Court asks Shariatpur SP to take action against two police officials

A court has asked the police superintendent (SP) of Shariatpur to take legal action against two police officials over torturing four accused persons arrested in a case.

Shariatpur’s senior judicial magistrate Al Imran on 7 June signed the order to take action against additional superintendent of Naria circle police Rasel Monir and Padma bridge south police station recently-transferred officer in charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman. The duo are accused of torturing four people accused in a case filed clash and mugging.

The copy of the order has been sent to the SP office today. The court asked the SP to take legal action against the police officials under the article 5 of Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 within 9 July and submit a report to the court.

Confirming the development, Shariatpur court’s inspector Mezbah Uddin Ahmed said, “The court has sent an order against two police officials over the allegation of torturing arrestees. The court document reached us at the eleventh hour on Thursday. We could not send the documents to the office of police superintendent on Friday and Saturday due to the weekend. So we sent the document this morning. The order asked legal actions be taken against the two police officials and a report be sent to the court.”