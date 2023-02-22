Man beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft

A 42-year-old man was beaten to death on “theft suspicion” by a mob at Panpotti, under Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Liton Khandaker, son of Rafique Khandaker of Dularhat upazila of the district.

Shonit Kumar Gayen, officer-in-charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station, said Liton along with his associates broke into the house of one Nazrul Gazi around 1:30 am on Tuesday.