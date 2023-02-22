Crime

Man beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 42-year-old man was beaten to death on “theft suspicion” by a mob at Panpotti, under Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Liton Khandaker, son of Rafique Khandaker of Dularhat upazila of the district.

Shonit Kumar Gayen, officer-in-charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station, said Liton along with his associates broke into the house of one Nazrul Gazi around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Quoting the family whose house was broken into, the OC said that Yusuf, Nazrul’s son, saw the “thieves” and tried to resist them.

Being resisted, Liton stabbed Yusuf with a sharp weapon, the police official said.

Hearing cries for help, neighbours rushed in and managed to catch Liton while his associates fled the scene.

The mob beat up Liton, leaving him critically injured.

On information, police rescued Liton and took him to Galachipa Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Liton was an accused in several cases over theft, said OC.

