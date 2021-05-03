Legal notice seeks forensic of call record of Bashundhara MD with Musharrat

A Supreme Court lawyer has issued a legal notice seeking forensic review of the call record of a conversation between college student Musharrat Jahan Munia and Basundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
The notice was sent to the home secretary on Monday.
According to the notice, a call record of a conversation between Munia and Sayem has recently been leaked.
The words Sayem Sobhan used during that conversation are quite insulting for any woman.
If the forensic review finds that Sayem Sobhan is the person who used that 'indecent words', then action should be taken against him according to the Digital Security Act (DSA) or the existing law of the country.
Supreme Court lawyer Yadia Zaman issued the notice.
Mentioning that the legal notice had been sent to the home secretary by a registered post, Yadia Zaman told Prothom Alo that a notice has been issued for the forensic review of the call record.
Legal action will be taken later if no visible action is taken on the issue mentioned in the notice.
Earlier, police recovered the dead body of college student Musharrat from a flat in the capital’s Gulshan area on 26 April.
Musharrat’s sister Nusrat Jahan filed a case of instigation for the suicidal death at the Gulshan police station as the plaintiff of this incident. Sayem
Sobhan Anvir was made the sole accused in the case.
The next day police filed a petition to the chief judicial magistrate's court seeking a ban on Sayem Sobhan Anvir's travel abroad and the court accepted the appeal. Amid this on 28 April, Anvir appealed for bail in advance.
Later on 2 May, Munia’s brother Ashikur Rahman filed a petition for a murder case in the court over his sister's death.