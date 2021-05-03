Legal notice seeks forensic of call record of Bashundhara MD with Musharrat

A Supreme Court lawyer has issued a legal notice seeking forensic review of the call record of a conversation between college student Musharrat Jahan Munia and Basundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

The notice was sent to the home secretary on Monday.

According to the notice, a call record of a conversation between Munia and Sayem has recently been leaked.

The words Sayem Sobhan used during that conversation are quite insulting for any woman.

If the forensic review finds that Sayem Sobhan is the person who used that 'indecent words', then action should be taken against him according to the Digital Security Act (DSA) or the existing law of the country.