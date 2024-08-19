ACC initiates investigations against 41 ministers, MPs
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started investigation against the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income of 41 cabinet members and MPs of the immediate past Awami League government.
Lawyer M Sarwar Hossain filed the investigation plea Sunday mentioning abnormal rise in the assets of the ministers and MPs.
ACC sources told Prothom Alo Monday that the watchdog has initiated the investigation against 41 people in the list.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) highlighted the rise in their wealth analysing the affidavits of the candidates ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.
Referring to the matter, the lawyer requested the ACC to investigate the ministers and members of parliament.
The names includes former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, law minister Anisul Huq, education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, health minister Zahid Malek, state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid Bipu, social welfare minister Dipu Moni, state minister for relief and disaster Enamur Rahman, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, local government minister Tajul Islam and state minister for information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
The list also include state minister for religion Faridul Haque Khan, food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, expatriate welfare minister Imran Ahmed, state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain, textile and jute minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and state minister for sports Zahid Ahsan Russell.
Among the former MPs, Benzir Ahmed (Dhaka-20), Sarwar Jahan (Kushtia-1), Shariful Islam Jinnah (Bogura-2), Shahidul Islam Bakul (Natore-1), Sheikh Afil Uddin (Jashore-1), Salim Uddin Tarafdar (Naogaon-3) ), Kazi Nabil Ahmed (Dinajpur-4), Enamul Haque (Rajshahi-4), Mamunur Rashid Kiran (Noakhali-3), Kujendra Lal Tripura (Khagrachari), Mohibur Rahman (Patuakhali-4), Meher Afroz Chumki (Gazipur-5 ), Kazim Uddin Ahmad (Mymensingh-11), Swapan Bhattacharya (Jashore-5), Anwar Hossain (Pirojpur-2), Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury (Madaripur-1), Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan (Joypurhat-2), Sheikh Helal Uddin (Bagerhat-1), Enamul Haque ( Rajshahi-4), Kamrul Islam (Dhaka-2), Hasanul Haque Inu (Kushtia-2), Ziaur Rahman (Chapainawabganj-2) and Shajahan Khan (Madaripur-2).