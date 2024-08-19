ACC initiates investigations against 41 ministers, MPs

ACC sources told Prothom Alo Monday that the watchdog has initiated the investigation against 41 people in the list.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) highlighted the rise in their wealth analysing the affidavits of the candidates ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

Referring to the matter, the lawyer requested the ACC to investigate the ministers and members of parliament.

The names includes former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, law minister Anisul Huq, education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, health minister Zahid Malek, state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid Bipu, social welfare minister Dipu Moni, state minister for relief and disaster Enamur Rahman, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, local government minister Tajul Islam and state minister for information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.