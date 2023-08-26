Abducted teenager found dead in Chattogram

A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted from Dhaka’s Jatrabari area last Monday, was found dead in Chattogram city on Friday, UNB reports

The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, son of Golam Rasul from Dhalpur in Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Panchlaish police station inspector Aktaruzzaman confirmed the matter saying the abductors probably killed the boy after failing to get ransom.

Family members of the victim said Nurun Nabi went missing on Monday and someone made a phone call to the boy’s father demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom for the boy.