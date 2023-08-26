Abducted teenager found dead in Chattogram

A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted from Dhaka’s Jatrabari area last Monday, was found dead in Chattogram city on Friday, UNB reports
The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, son of Golam Rasul from Dhalpur in Jatrabari in Dhaka.
Panchlaish police station inspector Aktaruzzaman confirmed the matter saying the abductors probably killed the boy after failing to get ransom.
Family members of the victim said Nurun Nabi went missing on Monday and someone made a phone call to the boy’s father demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom for the boy.
Golam Rasul lodged a general diary with Jatrabari Police Station on Tuesday. He also paid the abductors Tk 5,000 as ransom through bKash.
Golam Rasul alleged that he provided all information to police. However, they did not take any prompt action.
On Friday morning, locals spotted the body of Nurun Nabi in the Hill View residential area of the Chattogram city and informed the police. Nurun Nabi’s brother identified the body on Friday night.
Police are trying to arrest the abductors, said Inspector Aktaruzzaman.
Mafizul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari police station, said police were investigating the incident after the general diary was filed and that the abductors could be the victim’s neighbours.
The Jatrabari OC also denied the allegation of negligence brought by the victim's father.