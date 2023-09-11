BCL grassroots angered over central leaders’ role

As many as 13 residential hall units of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Dhaka University have condemned the torture on three leaders of the organisation inside Shahbagh police station. But the BCL did not issue any statement yet, much to the anger of the grassroot activists of the organisation.

Although BCL keeps mum, BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Chhatra Union issued statements condemning the attack.

However, BCL central president Saddam Hossain and secretary Sheikh Wali Asif went to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday and demanded punishment of the police officials responsible for the attack.

Today, BCL leaders went to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters and urged DMP commissioner Khandakar Golam Faruque to take action against responsible police men.

These moves of central leaders, however, have failed to placate a section of aggrieved BCL leaders-activists. They, mainly supporters of president-secretary of DU unit BCL, blame 'lack of sincerity' of two top leaders of central BCL in raising voice to ensure justice over the incident.