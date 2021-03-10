Madrasa teacher arrested for beating up 8-yr-old student

The madrasa teacher who mercilessly beat up an eight-year-old student on Tuesday for going outside the madrasa was arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier, a minor being beaten up mercilessly by his teacher Maulana Yahya was seen on a video clip that went viral on the social media sparking huge outcry among netizens.

The teacher was arrested from Rangunia’s Sarafbata of Chattogram on Wednesday evening. He was a teacher of Markazul Islami Academy Hafezia Madrasa in Hathazari Sadar upazila.

Following the incident, the madrasa authorities sacked Yahya from their institution on Tuesday night.