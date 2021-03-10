Madrasa teacher arrested for beating up 8-yr-old student

The madrasa teacher who mercilessly beat up an eight-year-old student on Tuesday for going outside the madrasa was arrested on Wednesday.
Earlier, a minor being beaten up mercilessly by his teacher Maulana Yahya was seen on a video clip that went viral on the social media sparking huge outcry among netizens.
The teacher was arrested from Rangunia’s Sarafbata of Chattogram on Wednesday evening. He was a teacher of Markazul Islami Academy Hafezia Madrasa in Hathazari Sadar upazila.
Following the incident, the madrasa authorities sacked Yahya from their institution on Tuesday night.
Officer in charge of Hathazari police station Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening that the child’s father filed a lawsuit against the teacher under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act. Police will seek remand after producing him in the court on Thursday.
In that video, the teacher was seen dragging the student, Yasin, while grabbing his neck by entering a room.
Later, he started beating up the student with a cane, asking why he went outside the madrasa.