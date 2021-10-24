Madrasah teacher ‘confesses’ to leading communal attacks in Hajiganj

Earlier in the day, Abbasi was identified from CCTV footage and was later arrested from Hajiganj.

Abbasi is a lecturer of Arabic at Bholadighi Kamil Madrasah in Sharasti area and a resident of Hajiganj upazila.

Principal of the Madrasah, Delwar Hossain said Abbasi was a follower of the peer of Furfura Sharif but he has no involvement with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. The detectives, however, contradict the principal and said Abbasi was an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

On 13 October, five people died in a clash with police when a group of miscreants attacked Hajiganj Bazar temple in protest against desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.