Man arrested in city for sexually harassing 8-year-old

Quoting family members of the victim child, police said the day-laborer Shahjalal has been living at a rented room on the ground floor of a 2-stroey building at Taltola under Sher-e-Bangnagar police station.



Shahjalal had allegedly sexually harassed the girl several times taking her on the rooftop of the building in last several days.

As the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police station, police arrested Shahjal from the area on Saturday afternoon, said officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla police station Jane Alam Monshi.





