Man held for killing wife and son in Gazipur

“He was arrested around 11:00pm on Monday from a rickshaw garage in the capital’s Noyatola Ambagh area in Tejgaon,” said Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gacha police station.
On Sunday, Mofiz allegedly stabbed his wife Rahima Begum (40) and their son Rokon (16) to death in the Kalmeshwar area of Gazipur over a family feud.
He had been absconding since the crime and had even shaved his face to hide his identity, said OC Ismail.
On Monday afternoon, a murder case was filed at Gacha police station on a complaint from Rahima’s brother Rashedul Islam. “Subsequently, we nabbed him,” the OC said.