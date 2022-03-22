Crime

Man held for killing wife and son in Gazipur

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife and teenage son to death in Gazipur, police said on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Mofiz, a rickshaw puller from Rambhadrapur village in Mymensingh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He was arrested around 11:00pm on Monday from a rickshaw garage in the capital’s Noyatola Ambagh area in Tejgaon,” said Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gacha police station.

On Sunday, Mofiz allegedly stabbed his wife Rahima Begum (40) and their son Rokon (16) to death in the Kalmeshwar area of Gazipur over a family feud.

Advertisement

He had been absconding since the crime and had even shaved his face to hide his identity, said OC Ismail.

On Monday afternoon, a murder case was filed at Gacha police station on a complaint from Rahima’s brother Rashedul Islam. “Subsequently, we nabbed him,” the OC said.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement