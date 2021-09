A suspected drug peddler was killed on Thursday in a gunfight with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members at Ratna Palong union in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Commander of Cox's Bazar BGB-34 lieutenant colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmmed said tipped off that a group of smugglers will enter Bangladesh from Myanmar with a huge amount of drugs, BGB members took position near Koroibonia border.