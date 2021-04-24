Man killed in dispute over bill payment in Bogura

A man has been killed during a dispute over a repair bill in Bogura’s Sariakandi upazila, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased has been identified as Saidur Islam, 55. He is from Uttar Charmajhira village in Bohail union of the upazila.

According to police, the incident occurred when power tiller mechanic Saidur and his uncle Jahrul Islam went to Shahid Mia's house to collect the bill for repairing his power tiller on Thursday night.