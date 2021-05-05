Man stabbed to death in Khulna

A 35-year man, wanted in a number of criminal cases, has been stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Khulna city, police said Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as SM Newaz Morshed alias Niaz, 35, son of one SM Shahjahan.

Newaz was an accused in at least four cases pertaining to illegal possession of arms and drugs, and robbery, filed at different police stations of Khulna, said Mamtajul Haque, officer-in-charge of Shonadanga Police Station.