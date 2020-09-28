MC college gang rape: Another accused held

Prothom Alo English Desk
Six accused over the gang-rape in Sylhet MC College hostel--(From L-R) Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum
Six accused over the gang-rape in Sylhet MC College hostel--(From L-R) Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias MasumCollected
Advertisement

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another accused from Fenchuganj upazila early Monday in a case filed over Friday’s gang-rape at MC College, reports UNB .

With the latest arrest, the number of arrestees in the case rose to five, police said.

The RAB team arrested the accused, Rajon, after conducting a raid on his relative’s house in Kochua Noyatila area of the upazila around 1:00am, according to a source at RAB-9.

They also arrested his associate, Ainul, for assisting him to go into hiding.

Earlier, a team of detective branch of police arrested another accused Robiul Islam from Nabiganj upazila around 10:00pm on Sunday, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, another RAB team arrested accused Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony from Habiganj sadar around 9:00pm, said ASP Obain, media officer of RAB-9.

Main suspect Saifur Rahman, son of Tauhid of Balaganj upazila, and Arjun Lashkar, was arrested from Noarai Ghat in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station.

Arjun, listed as the number 4 accused, was arrested from Mantala bordering area in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj, said Madhabpur police OC Golam Dastagir.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A 20-year-old married girl was raped by a group of youths at the college dormitory on Friday night.

The suspects tied up the victim’s husband and raped her in a hostel room of the college.

On information, police rescued the couple.

The victim’s husband filed a case at Shah Poran Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail

Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail

Arms case against Papiya: Court fixes date to deliver verdict

Arms case against Papiya: Court fixes date to deliver verdict

Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Gang-rape at MC College hostel: Main accused Saifur arrested

Gang-rape at MC College hostel: Main accused Saifur arrested