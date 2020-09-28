MC college gang rape: Another accused held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another accused from Fenchuganj upazila early Monday in a case filed over Friday’s gang-rape at MC College, reports UNB .

With the latest arrest, the number of arrestees in the case rose to five, police said.

The RAB team arrested the accused, Rajon, after conducting a raid on his relative’s house in Kochua Noyatila area of the upazila around 1:00am, according to a source at RAB-9.

They also arrested his associate, Ainul, for assisting him to go into hiding.

Earlier, a team of detective branch of police arrested another accused Robiul Islam from Nabiganj upazila around 10:00pm on Sunday, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police.