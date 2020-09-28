MC college gang rape: Another accused held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another accused from Fenchuganj upazila early Monday in a case filed over Friday’s gang-rape at MC College, reports UNB .
With the latest arrest, the number of arrestees in the case rose to five, police said.
The RAB team arrested the accused, Rajon, after conducting a raid on his relative’s house in Kochua Noyatila area of the upazila around 1:00am, according to a source at RAB-9.
They also arrested his associate, Ainul, for assisting him to go into hiding.
Earlier, a team of detective branch of police arrested another accused Robiul Islam from Nabiganj upazila around 10:00pm on Sunday, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police.
Meanwhile, another RAB team arrested accused Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony from Habiganj sadar around 9:00pm, said ASP Obain, media officer of RAB-9.
Main suspect Saifur Rahman, son of Tauhid of Balaganj upazila, and Arjun Lashkar, was arrested from Noarai Ghat in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station.
Arjun, listed as the number 4 accused, was arrested from Mantala bordering area in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj, said Madhabpur police OC Golam Dastagir.
A 20-year-old married girl was raped by a group of youths at the college dormitory on Friday night.
The suspects tied up the victim’s husband and raped her in a hostel room of the college.
On information, police rescued the couple.
The victim’s husband filed a case at Shah Poran Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.