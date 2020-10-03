MC College gang-rape: Three more confess before courts

Three more Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists who were accused in the MC gang-rape case, delivered confessional statements under section 164 on Saturday, reports UNB.
With this, a total of six among the eight accused delivered confession statements in the case.
The trio Misbaur Rahman Razon, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Roni, and Ainuddin were brought to the court amid tight security after conclusion of their 5-day remands.
Additional judge Md Zihadur Rahman recorded statement of Razon.
Metropolitan magistrates court-3 judge Sharmin Khanam recorded Roni's statement and metropolitan magistrates court-2 Judge Saifur Rahman recorded statement of Ainuddin.
Earlier on Friday, three others- Arjun Lashkar, Saifur Rahman and Rabiul Islam confessed to their crimes.
On Tuesday, Rony, Rajon and Ainuddin were placed on five-day remand each.
Besides, Saifur Rahman, the key accused, Arjun Lashkar and Robiul Islam were placed on a five-day remand on Monday.
The remand of the third accused, Tareq, and the sixth accused, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, will end on Sunday.
A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case with Shahporan police station in the early hours of Saturday last against nine people mentioning the names of six.
Eight of the accused in the case are currently in police custody.
Meanwhile, the education ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang-rape incident at its college dormitory.
The High Court on Tuesday formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.