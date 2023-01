A United Arab Emirates returnee was detained with two kilograms of gold at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city of Chattogram on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Expatriate Md Ziaul Hoque is from Companyganj upazila in Noakhali.

Bashir Ahmed, director general at Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, confirmed the gold recovery and detention saying that a flight of Dubai Airlines FZ-563 landed at the airport in the morning.