Ministry letter faked for false antigen tests

The Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) recently traced a privately run company, TKS Healthcare Limited, issuing false Covid-19 negative certificates in the names of expatriate workers and recruiting employees in exchange of money after forging a health ministry’s letter of approval to conduct antigen tests.

Following DGHS complaints in this connection, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 on Friday detained TKS Healthcare assistant manager Md Mostaqim, 26, from Araihazar of Narayanganj district.

The following day, Ashraful Amin, the resident medical officer at Araihazar upazila health complex, lodged a case with Araihazar police station over the fraudulence, accusing TKS Healthcare chairman Abul Hassan, 38, managing director Abdullah Al Mamun, 31, Mostaqim and 35 unnamed others.