Missing truck driver found dead in Chattogram

Police recovered the body of a truck driver, who remained missing for a month, from a water body at Pomra Hazipara in Rangunia upazila early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, 22, son of Abdul Hakim of Islampur area in the upazila.

Mahbub Milki, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said Azizul along with his mini-truck remained missing since 25 March.

Later, his family members lodged a general diary with the police station in this connection.