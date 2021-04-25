Missing truck driver found dead in Chattogram

Police recovered the body of a truck driver, who remained missing for a month, from a water body at Pomra Hazipara in Rangunia upazila early Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, 22, son of Abdul Hakim of Islampur area in the upazila.
Mahbub Milki, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said Azizul along with his mini-truck remained missing since 25 March.
Later, his family members lodged a general diary with the police station in this connection.
Recently, police recovered the truck of Azizul from Ramu upazila and arrested two people in this connection.
Police also arrested one Nizam, 30, son of Nurul Alam of Pomra Hajipara from Sandwip area a few days ago for his suspected involvement in the incident.
Following the confessional statement of Nizam, police unearthed the decomposed body of Azizul from a waterbody adjacent to a hill around 12:30 am.