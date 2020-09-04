Mohiuddin skimmed off others’ loans to buy hospital

A number of companies took loans from Farmers’ Bank, now known as Padma Bank, and part of those loans were skimmed off and used to purchase the City Medical College Hospital in Gazipur. Former home minister and presently member of parliament, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, was the chairman of the bank at the time. He is also the owner of the City Medical College Hospital.

This hospital, located at the Chandana intersection in Gazipur, was bought for around Tk 250 million (Tk 25 crore). Of this, Tk 83,375,000 (Tk 8 crore 33 lakh 75 thousand) came from the accounts of three Farmers’ Bank borrowers. These three companies with accounts at the bank’s Gulshan branch were Atlas Greenpac Limited, Creative Fashion and Ayesha Enterprise. Along with the principal amount and interest, they owe Farmers' Bank, now Padma Bank, over Tk 1.15 billion (Tk 115 crore). There is little likelihood of the loan being recovered.

In a similar manner, a part of the loans was used to purchase deep sea fishing trawlers and cargo vessels. These, too, are owned by Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir.