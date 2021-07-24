Mother-daughter found dead at Kamrangirchar house

The deceased are Fulbashi Das, 34, and her daughter Sumi Das, 11. Police brought Fulbashi’s husband Mukunda Chandra Das and daughter Jhuma Das in the police station for interrogation over the incident.
Police said the family, hailing from Cumilla, has been living in Kamrangichar for 10 years.
Kamrangichar police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman said Mukunda works as day labourer and fish vendor.
“They live in a single-room rented house at Noyagaon area. Jhuma Das woke up at 3:00am on Friday to find out the bodies lying on the bed while his father sitting on the floor. Jhuma said her father slept on the floor,” said the OC.
Mustafizur said a rope has been recovered from the spot while there were marks of injury on the throat of the victims.
It has been learnt that there were economic crisis in the family and they had feud over it.