Mother, daughter found dead in Habiganj

Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of a woman and her daughter from a house at Digambar Bazar in Bahabal upazila of Habiganj early Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Anjali, 35, wife of Sandwip Das and their eight-year-old daughter Puja of Lamaputijuri village in the upazila.

Alamgir Kabir, sub-inspector of Bahubal Police Station, said Sandwip went to Sunamganj on Wednesday for business purpose.

He returned from Sunamganj around 6:30am and found the door of his house opened.

When he entered his house he found the throat-slit bodies of his wife and daughter, lying in a pool of blood under the bed.