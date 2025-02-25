Fear grips people as criminals on the prowl

Fear has gripped the people across the country as various crimes including robbery, mugging and pickpocketing have risen alarmingly.

People are being taken hostage and their belongings are being looted at gun point.

On Sunday night, muggers shot and hacked a gold trader in the city's Banasree to snatch gold jewelry while he was on his way to home.

A video of the incident went viral on social media which created panic among people.

Not only the Banasree incident, but a series of crimes have come to light in the past few months.

Police statistics show that there has been an increase in cases of robbery in recent times. A total of 242 cases were filed over robbery and snatching in January, which is 99 more (or 69 per cent more) than the corresponding month of the previous year.

A total of 230 such cases were filed in December, which were 95 more (70 per cent) than the same month in previous year.

Between August 2024 and January 2025, a total of 1145 cases of robbery and mugging were filed across the country which were 382 more than corresponding six months of 2023-24.