Combing operations in capital, 1200 arrested countrywide

The law enforcements have started drives to arrest the people behind the severe violence that erupted across the country with numerous reports of sabotage, attacks, vandalism, arson, firing and subsequent casualties centering the quota reform movement over the last few days.

As of Monday morning, some 1,200 have been arrested, including BNP and Jamaat activists, in connection with the countrywide violence. Of them, 516 were arrested in drives conducted in different parts of the capital from 12:00 am to 6:00 am yesterday, Monday.

With that, the number of people detained across the country surpassed 2,000 in the last six days from 17to 22 July. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and sources at 21 district police superintendent offices confirmed the figures. As per that, a total of 164 cases has been registered as of Monday - 71 with DMP, 14 in the CMP and 79 cases in other districts.

The arrestees are mostly BNP activists, resulting in a panic among the party activists in different areas since the drive began. Many of the BNP leaders and activists left their houses in fear of getting arrested.