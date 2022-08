A group of armed and masked robbers stormed into a jewellery shop on the Dhaka-Mawa highway in Keraniganj in broad daylight and fled with 500 bhori gold Wednesday, police said.

“Six men entered Al-Amin Jewellers at crowded Abdullahpur Bazar around 2:00pm. They fired about 15 bullets in the air and threw 12 bombs before and after committing the crime to terrorise the locals,” additional superintendent of police (Keraniganj circle) Shahabuddin said.