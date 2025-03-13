Magura rape victim child passes away
The eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Magura, has passed away while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
Physicians declared her death around 1:00 pm today, Thursday.
Professor Colonel Nazmul Hamid of the pediatric neurology department at CMH confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Colonel Nazmul Hamid said the child suffered two more cardiac arrests this morning and her heartbeat stopped. She was revived twice through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She suffered from another cardiac arrest around 12:00 pm but this time she could not be revived even after performing CPR.
She was declared dead around 1:00 pm, Professor Nazmul Hamid added.
Earlier, she was put on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the CMH. She suffered four cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Army.
A high-level medical board of expert physicians at CMH was overseeing her treatment.
According to the army’s statement, the child’s heart stopped four times on Wednesday but was revived each time through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
She was also undergoing dialysis due to an electrolyte imbalance, and her blood pressure remains critically low at 60/40 mm Hg or lower.
The child’s mother has filed a case alleging rape. Her brother-in-law, his parents, and his elder brother have been arrested and placed on remand in this connection.
A Magura court has granted a seven-day remand for the father-in-law and five-day remands for the husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.
The child was first taken to Magura 250-bed Hospital in an unconscious state at around 11:30 am last Thursday by her sister’s mother-in-law.
She was later transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital that afternoon and subsequently to Dhaka Medical College Hospital later that night.
She was placed on life support on Friday night before being moved to CMH on Saturday evening for further critical care.