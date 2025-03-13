Magura rape victim child passes away

Colonel Nazmul Hamid said the child suffered two more cardiac arrests this morning and her heartbeat stopped. She was revived twice through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She suffered from another cardiac arrest around 12:00 pm but this time she could not be revived even after performing CPR.

She was declared dead around 1:00 pm, Professor Nazmul Hamid added.

Earlier, she was put on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the CMH. She suffered four cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Army.

A high-level medical board of expert physicians at CMH was overseeing her treatment.