Narail teacher humiliation: Another man arrested

Police further said that the court had granted remand to each of the four accused arrested earlier for three days. Their remand will start on Monday. On 27 June, police filed a case against 170 to 180 unidentified persons.
Confirming the arrest of Nur Nabi on Sunday night, the investigating officer of the case and the inspector of Sadar police (investigation) Mahamudur Rahman said on Monday morning that he would be taken to court shortly.
UNB reports, earlier, on 18 June, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College made a post on Facebook supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Witnesses and police sources said an eleventh grader of the college on 17 June posted a picture of Nupur Sharma, suspended spokesperson of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and paid respect to her. A recent remark of Nupur insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) created global outrage among the Muslims.
As the Facebook post by the student created uproar in the area, the college’s principal Swapan Kumar Biswas discussed the matter with teachers, father of the student and some members of the governing body.
As per the decision taken during the discussion, the accused student was handed over to the police on the college premises. A number of college students and some outsiders created an obstruction when the police went to detain the accused student. Later the authorities informed the deputy commissioner and the SP about the incident.
When principal Swapan Kumar and the accused student were forcefully brought out from a room of the first floor of the college building at around 4:00pm, some people placed garlands of shoes around their necks.
Local deputy commissioner and the SP were present on the college premises during the incident.
Later, the accused who made the Facebook post was arrested and a case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.