Narail teacher humiliation: Another man arrested

Another man has been arrested for humiliating, acting principal of Mirzapur United College, Swapan Kumar Biswas, in Narail Sadar Upazila. Police arrested him in front of Manihar Cinema Hall in Jashore around 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The arrested is Nur Nabi, 37, son of late Fayez Chowkidar of Gobra village in Kalora union of Narail Sadar upazila. He was taken to Sadar police station last night. Police said Nur-Nabi was very reckless on the day of the incident.

With Nur Nabi’s arrest, five people were arrested so far. Earlier, police arrested four people. They are Narail Sadar Upazila Jubo Dal convening committee member Monirul Islam alias Rubel (26), a trader Shaon Khan (26) and battery-run auto-rickshaw driver Syed Rimon Ali (22) and Rahmatullah Biswas (24), a final year student of Khulna Government BL College. The first three of them live in Mirzapur village of Sadar upazila. And Rahmatullah is from Rukhali village.