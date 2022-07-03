Narail teacher’s humiliation: Four placed on 3-day remand

A Narail court on Sunday placed four accused in a case filed over the humiliation of a college teacher in the district on a three-day remand, reports news agency UNB.

The accused are mobile phone mechanic Shaon, auto-rickshaw driver Rimon, and madrasah teachers Monirul Islam and Rahmat Ullah Rony.

Narail judicial magistrate court-2 judge Amatul Morsheda passed the order after the investigating officer of the case sought a five-day remand to interrogate them.