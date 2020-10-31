Narayanganj blast: Mosque committee president arrested

The president of the committee to run the affairs of Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj has been arrested in a case filed over the explosion and the subsequent incident of fire at the mosque that killed 34 people.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Abdul Gafur, 65, also a former union parishad member, from his Talla rail-line area residence in Narayanganj around 10:00 on Friday night.

CID has been investigating the lawsuit filed over the explosion and incident of fire at the mosque on 4 September night.