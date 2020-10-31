Narayanganj blast: Mosque committee president arrested

The president of the committee to run the affairs of Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj has been arrested in a case filed over the explosion and the subsequent incident of fire at the mosque that killed 34 people.
A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Abdul Gafur, 65, also a former union parishad member, from his Talla rail-line area residence in Narayanganj around 10:00 on Friday night.
CID has been investigating the lawsuit filed over the explosion and incident of fire at the mosque on 4 September night.
Special police super at CID Narayanganj office, Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that they have arrested the mosque committee president Abdul Gafur. He is now in custody of CID. A process is underway to take legal actions against him.
He further said the law enforcement found clear evidence of laxness in carrying out his responsibilities as a president of the mosque committee. He was quizzed several times and was kept under surveillance.
Nasir Uddin also said so far the law enforcement agency has arrested 12 people including employees of Titas Gas, DPDC (Dhaka Power Distribution Company) and a local electrician. Whoever would be found guilty in investigation will be brought to book.
The CID official hoped it would be possible to submit the charge sheet in the case to the court in a week.
On 4 September, a huge blast at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj killed 34 people. Following the blast, Fatulla model police station sub-inspector Humayun Kabir filed a lawsuit against Titas Gas, DPDC, the mosque committee and related persons on charge of lax in carrying out their duties.
The case was shifted to the CID for investigation.