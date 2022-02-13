Narayanganj newspaper office under attack for report on Taqi murder

“They also threatened to burn our office down and shoot the editor, if we do not issue an apology in the newspaper within tomorrow,” Arif added.
Hafiz Uddin, the security guard of the newspaper, said: “All of a sudden over 100 people entered the office forcefully. As I had tried to stop them, they threatened to kill me.”
Jabed Ahmed Juel, publisher and editor of Dainik Somoyer Narayanganj, said: “On 11 February, we published news titled “Ja Chhilo Khasra Charge Sheet-e” (What was in the draft charge sheet) presenting the charge sheet issued by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder. We published the draft charge sheet as it is and did not make a single change. However, the attackers smashed the CCTV cameras of our office and took away the hard disk of a PC.”
Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Zaidul Alam said: “We have been informed of the incident and are looking into it. Police officers went to the spot. “
Taqi, 17, a boy went missing after leaving his home at Shaista Khan Road on 6 March, 2013.
On 8 March, his body was found floating on the River Shitalakhya. Taqi’s father Rabbi filed a murder case at Narayanganj Kotwali Police Station the same day.
On 18 March, he submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police accusing seven persons, including Shamim Osman, and at least 10 unnamed others.
The home ministry on 20 June, 2013, handed over the case to RAB upon a High Court order following an appeal by Rabbi.
So far, law enforcers have arrested five people in connection with the murder. Two of them, Yousuf and Sultan, gave confessional statements before the magistrate.
In his statement on 12 November, 2013, Sultan said Ajmeri Osman, the son of late Jatiya Party MP Nasim Osman, led the killing of Taqi.
However, sixteen days later, he appealed to the magistrate seeking withdrawal of his statement.
All of the arrestees are currently out of jail on bail.