Narayanganj newspaper office under attack for report on Taqi murder

A group of armed men attacked a local newspaper office in Narayanganj city for running a news story on Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder.

The attack was carried out after the Dainik Somoyer Narayanganj published a report over Ajmeri Osman's involvement with the murder of teenager Tanwir Muhammad Taqi Friday.

Arif Hossain Kanak, a staff reporter of the newspaper, said: “Over 100 people on motorcycles stormed into our office around 12:15pm.”

“They started to verbally abuse us and wanted to know why the news report was published Friday.”