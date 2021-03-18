No case filed, none detained over attack on minority community in Sunamganj

Villagers said the attackers looted money from the houses and vandalised idols of the Hindu community.

Hobibpur union parishad chairman Bibekananda Majumder is from the same village. His house was among the attacked.

Bibekananda said they came to know about Jhumon Das’s Facebook post about Hefazat leader Mamunul on Tuesday. As the situation turned tense, the villagers themselves detained Jhumon and handed him over to the police at the same night. The local administration and policemen discussed the matter with people of the four villages but the villagers launched the attack in the following morning.

The chairman said at least 90 houses of minority Hindu community were vandalised.

Freedom fighter Anil Chandra Das of the village said, “We couldn’t imagine anything like this would happen. We want the arrest and exemplary punishment of the attackers. I can’t understand why the police hasn’t detain anyone yet.”

Officer in charge (OC) of Shalla police station, however, said the police are conducting aa drive to arrest the attackers involved.

He said no case has been filed as of 11:00am but the process of filing the case is underway. Police would remain deployed until the situation is back to normal.

He also said a case under Digital Security Act is being processed against detained Jhumon.