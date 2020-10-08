Noakhali woman molestation: One more detained

District superintendent of police (SP) Alamgir Hossain has confirmed this to the media. The detained suspect may be produced before the court today, Thursday.

According to the SP, 10 accused has been detained for molesting the woman and recording the vide of torturing and spreading over the social media. Five of them were named in the case. Remaining five were detained following the information found during the investigation.

The victim was allegedly stripped and molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month, but the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.