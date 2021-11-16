Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC

The High Court on Tuesday expressed discontent as the authorities concerned failed to submit reports in time on steps taken against money laundering by e-commerce firms and policy to collect tax and VAT from the firms, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justices M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman expressed their dissatisfaction during a hearing on three writ petitions filed by victims of fraudulence by e-commerce companies.

The bench said the court will take the matter seriously as the concerned government bodies did not respond to the notice issued by the High Court.