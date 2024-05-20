Top terrors control crime, extortion from jail

Md Mahbubul Haque, a resident of Motijheel AGB Colony received a phone call at 10:30pm on 13 March. The caller identified himself as Faruque. While Mahbubul asked ‘which Faruque’, the caller replied, “Which Faruque do you know? I will come out one day. Mind what you are doing.”

It was learnt later that Faruque is the expelled general secretary of ward no 10 unit Awami League. Alongside top terror Jafar Ahmed (Manik) and Jishan Ahmed, Omar Faruque is also among the accused in the case over killing of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam (Tipu) in Motijheel. Faruque is now in jail. A source from law enforcers confirmed to Prothom Alo that the call on that night was made from the East Enayetpur area of Kashimpur in Gazipur. The Kashimpur high security jail is located in this area.

Mahbubul filed a general diary (GD) with Motijheel police station over this threat. He is a contractor of development work in Motijheel area. He became silent when asked about the threat he had received on a phone call. Mahbubul refused to make any comment on it.

It is nothing new that the incarcerated criminals call various people to intimidate them from prison. The law enforcers at different times disclosed in press briefings that the criminals make various plans to retain their control of the crime world while in jail.

At least seven top terrors of Dhaka are in jail. They are Sheikh Mohammad Aslam alias Sweden Aslam, Sanjidul Islam alias Imon, Imamul Hasan alias Picchi Helal, Khandkar Naeem Ahmed alias Titon, Sohel Rana Chowdhury alias Freedom Sohel, Md Abbas Ali alias Killer Abbas and Khorshed Alam alias Rasu.