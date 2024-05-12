Victims lured to India with promises of jobs, then kidneys removed

They would lure people to India with promises of jobs. Once they arrived at Delhi, the victims would be held hostage. Then their kidneys would be removed. This criminal gang till date has trafficked 10 people to India and taken their kidneys, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Recently a victim Robin filed a case against the gang with the Dhanmondi police station in the capital. The Dhanmondi police have arrested three members of the gang. They were arrested in drives carried out on Saturday and today, Sunday, in Dhanmondi and Bagerhat.

The arrested persons are Md Raju Howladar (32), Shahed Uddin (22) and Md Atahar Hossain Bappi (28). And 10 or 12 are absconding in the case, including Md Masum (27), Shaheen (35), Sagar alias Mustafa (37).