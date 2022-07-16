Selling kidneys online: Govt cannot avoid responsibility

The promptness of the law enforcement agencies in using social media to prevent various sorts of crimes is quite eye-catching. However, it is quite surprising that an illegal kidney market has developed on social media platform Facebook and they are yet to take any action regarding this. It is learned that some 200-250 Facebook groups have been opened to run this fraudulent business.

The sellers and buyers in these groups are also seen to bargain over the price of the kidney. Some 800,000 to 1 million people are active members of these groups. This figure is evidence of the massive the number of people being affiliated with this illegal business. Despite knowing this, neither the law enforcement agencies, nor the health ministry has taken any action to stop the illegal selling of kidneys through Facebook. The issue came up in an investigative report of Prothom Alo published on Thursday.