Former Jubo League, BCL leaders shot dead in Lakshmipur

Two former leaders of Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League were allegedly shot dead by rivals over establishing supremacy in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 35, and Rakib Imam, 28. Abdullah Al Noman served as the general secretary district Jubo League and Rakib was former organising secretary of district Chhatra League.

According to the police, a dispute between AL former chairman of Bashikpur union parishad (UP) leader Abul Kashem Jehadhi and the current UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman. Deceased Abdullah Al Noman is the brother of UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman.