Former Jubo League, BCL leaders shot dead in Lakshmipur

Two former leaders of Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League were allegedly shot dead by rivals over establishing supremacy in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur on Tuesday night, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 35, and Rakib Imam, 28. Abdullah Al Noman served as the general secretary district Jubo League and Rakib was former organising secretary of district Chhatra League.
According to the police, a dispute between AL former chairman of Bashikpur union parishad (UP) leader Abul Kashem Jehadhi and the current UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman. Deceased Abdullah Al Noman is the brother of UP chairman Mahfuzur Rahman.
Locals said a group of miscreants opened fire at Abdullah and Rakib in the Poddar Bazar area at around 10:00 pm on Tuesday, leaving them critically injured.
They were rushed to the Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital where the physicians declared Abdullah dead upon arrival.
Anowar Hossain, residential medical officer of the hospital, Abdullah was already dead when he was brought here. We referred Rakib to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after giving him primary treatment.
However, the former BCL leader succumbed to his injuries on the way to DMCH, he said, adding that the duo sustained bullet injuries in their heads and mouths.
Abdullah’s brother Mahfuzur Rahman claimed that their rival Abul Kashem Jehadhi was behind the killing.
Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, superintendent of police (SP) of the district, said, “Two people were shot dead in Sadar upazila. One died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injury on the way to DMCH. Legal proceedings will be underway following an investigation in this regard.”