A local Awami League leader was gunned down by miscreants in Shiromani area of Khanjahan Ali Thana on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ansar Ali,43, former cultural secretary of Awami League's Dighlia upazila unit.

Md Kamal Hossain, officer in charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said Ansar Ali was returning home after Jumma prayers. When he reached in front of Linda clinic, assailants opened fire on Ansar Ali, leaving him dead on the spot.