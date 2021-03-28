OC, six others with bullet wounds undergoing treatment at DMCH

Protests and general strike by Hefazat-e-Islam over the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi have sparked clashes in various parts of the country.
Six people, who received bullet injuries during the clashes, are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Besides, a police officer is undergoing treatment after being injured in the attack.
None of the six, including two teenagers who were shot, are madrassa students. Four of them are from Brahmanbaria, one from Jatrabari in Dhaka and one from Sanarpar in Narayanganj.
The injured police officer SM Jalaluddin is the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan police station in Munshiganj.
Quoting him, inspector of the police outpost at the DMCH, Bachchu Mia said that SM Jalaluddin was beaten with hockey sticks by the supporters of the strike at Shulpur area on Sunday around 12pm. He was hit in the head. Later, he was admitted to DMCH.
Four people from Brahmanbaria were admitted to DMCH on Saturday night. They are – Shukur Ali (12), Ramzan Mia (14), Sifat (25) and Abdul Baset Mia (26).
Shukur Ali was shot under the ribs. His father Daru Mia told Prothom Alo that his son drives a battery-run auto rickshaw. He went out with his auto rickshaw on Saturday. At that time, a chase and counter chase was going on between policemen and madrassa teachers and students. At one point police opened fire and his son was hit. At first family members took Shukur Ali to Brahmanbaria Hospital. Later, he was transferred to DMCH on physician’s advice.
Teenager Ramzan was shot at his back. Ramzan’s aunt Sharifunnesa Happy was sitting beside his bed at the hospital. She told Prothom Alo that Ramzan is from a very poor family. His parents live in a village in Kashba. He could not continue his study after passing the sixth grade. He drives the battery-run auto rickshaw to bear the expense of his family and himself. Ramzan went out with his auto rickshaw on Saturday and suddenly was shot.
Baset, who was shot, is an auto rickshaw driver. Md Sifat was lying almost unconscious beside him at the hospital. Sifat’s elder brother Md Salman told Prothom Alo that they live in Shimrailkandi near the Brahmanbaria Sadar thana. He was standing beside the road with a neighbour to watch the clash. Both of them were shot. Later, he was taken to DMCH by an ambulance. The name of the neighbour, who was shot, is Morshed, said Salman.
Shakil came to the DMCH with a bullet wound in his leg from Sanarpar area in Narayanganj on Sunday. Speaking to Prothom Alo, his cousin Sabuj said Shakil was opening his shop when he was shot in his legs.
Parvez Kabir, a nurse at the emergency of DMCH, said that another man named Manik was admitted after being shot. However, no detailed information was available about him.