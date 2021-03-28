OC, six others with bullet wounds undergoing treatment at DMCH

Protests and general strike by Hefazat-e-Islam over the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi have sparked clashes in various parts of the country.

Six people, who received bullet injuries during the clashes, are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Besides, a police officer is undergoing treatment after being injured in the attack.

None of the six, including two teenagers who were shot, are madrassa students. Four of them are from Brahmanbaria, one from Jatrabari in Dhaka and one from Sanarpar in Narayanganj.

The injured police officer SM Jalaluddin is the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan police station in Munshiganj.

Quoting him, inspector of the police outpost at the DMCH, Bachchu Mia said that SM Jalaluddin was beaten with hockey sticks by the supporters of the strike at Shulpur area on Sunday around 12pm. He was hit in the head. Later, he was admitted to DMCH.